San Luis Obispo County now has 1,500 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 462 cases still active

San Luis Obispo County now has 1,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Friday, July 24 – up 33 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the fifth time in the past seven days that more than 30 new cases were reported in a single day.

Of the total cases, 449 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 1,030 patients have recovered and 13 patients are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There have been eight deaths related to coronavirus in the county, with two of those deaths reported in the past seven days.