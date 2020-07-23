Eighth death due to coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County reported two days after the seventh death

County Public Health reported that the eighth San Luis Obispo County resident has died due to COVID-19 Thursday, July 23.

The resident was in their 80s and had underlying health conditions, according to a press release. The patient had been hospitalized for three days after they were discharged from a long-term care facility that recently had a coronavirus outbreak, the press release read.

“Today, we mourn the loss of another vulnerable community member,” Public County Health Officer Penny Borenstein. “Together we can slow the spread of this disease and protect others from COVID-19. Please wear a face covering in public, maintain six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wash your hands frequently.”

The first person who died due to COVID-19 was a North County resident in their 80s who had underlying health conditions. The second person was a 94-year-old resident, and the third person was a 61-year-old resident. The fourth person was a 52-year-old resident, and the fifth person was in their 70s. The sixth person was in their 90s.

The seventh person was in their 80s and lived at a North County nursing home with a COVID-19 outbreak. They died two days ago on Tuesday, July 21.

Older adults, individuals with health conditions and people living in congregate settings such as residential care facilities are at higher risk from COVID-19, the press release read. However, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also contracted the virus and were hospitalized, according to the press release.

Borenstein recommended that all residents take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. It is possible for people to spread the virus for about two days before experiencing signs or symptoms and remain contagious for at least 10 days after signs or symptoms first appeared, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).