San Luis Obispo County sees largest single-day spike with 74 new cases of coronavirus

San Luis Obispo now has 1,467 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Thursday, July 23 – up 74 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the county’s largest single-day spike since Tuesday, July 14.

Of the total cases, 465 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 978 patients have recovered and 14 patients are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There have been eight deaths related to coronavirus in the county.