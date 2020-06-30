San Luis Obispo County now has 154 active cases of coronavirus with 44 new confirmed cases

San Luis Obispo now has 611 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, June 30 – up 44 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

This is the largest single-day increase of coronavirus cases in the county. The previous record was set at 29 new cases on Sunday, June 28.

Of the total cases, 140 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 456 patients have recovered and 14 are currently in the hospital. Six of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

This is still the highest amount of hospitalized patients reported in one day.

There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county