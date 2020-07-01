31 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in SLO County — largest single-day spike since June

San Luis Obispo County has 642 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Wednesday, July 1 — up 31 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

The second largest single day spike the county saw happened on Wednesday, June 17 with 20 new cases reported that day.

Of the total cases, 166 patients are at home in isolation and 465 patients have recovered. Nine are currently hospitalized, five of which are in intensive care.

There have been two deaths related to coronavirus in the county.