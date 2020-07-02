Second death due to coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County

On Wednesday, the public health department announced that a 94-year-old patient died from COVID-19.

The patient had been in the hospital with COVID-19 for about two weeks.

To respect the patient’s privacy, the county said they will not provide any more information about the patient, a press release read.

“We extend our sincere condolences to the patient’s loved ones,” County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said in the press release. “This loss is a sad reminder that we must all do our part to protect our most vulnerable family, neighbors and community members.”

This is the second time a person has died from COVID-19 in the county.

On April 4, the public health department announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county.

Those who face a higher risk of experiencing complications from COVID-19, such as people older than 65-years-old or those with health conditions such as a compromised immune system, diabetes, heart or lung disease, should stay home and have food and prescriptions delivered to them, the press release read.

The county reported 31 more confirmed COVID-19 cases today, which is the largest-single day spike in cases since June. Nine COVID-19 patients are hospitalized, five of which are in intensive care, and 166 patients are recovering at home.

Though people who are older or who have underlying health conditions are at a higher risk for complications from COVID-19, people who are young and healthy have also been hospitalized from the virus, the press release read.

Borenstein asked everyone to stay home if they are feeling sick, stay six feet apart from each other, wear a face covering in public and to wash their hands frequently.

“The virus is here, and we need to look out for one another,” Borenstein said.