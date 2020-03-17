San Luis Obispo County now has six confirmed cases of coronavirus

Three more people have tested positive for coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county, according to County Public Health. This brings the total of confirmed cases in San Luis Obispo County to six people.

“This is not a surprise and we have been planning and preparing accordingly,” County Health Officer Penny Borenstein said.

Of the new cases, two of the patients live in North County and one lives on the coast.

“We absolutely anticipate that our numbers will continue to go up at a rapid pace,” Borenstein said.

A third case of coronavirus was confirmed yesterday — a household member of the second case who lives in South County. The first confirmed case of coronavirus was a North County resident over the age of 65 with underlying health conditions.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.