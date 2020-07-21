San Luis Obispo County reports 63 new confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 1,369 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Tuesday, July 21 – up 63 cases from yesterday, according to County Public Health.

This is the second time in the past seven days that more than 60 new cases were reported.

Of the total cases, 448 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 903 patients have recovered and 10 patients are currently in the hospital. Four of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There have been seven deaths related to coronavirus in the county.