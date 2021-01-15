San Luis Obispo COVID-19 cases increase, 75-year-old residents can get vaccine

San Luis Obispo’s COVID-19 case count has increased alongside national cases.

San Luis Obispo has had 14,778 total COVID-19 cases, with 2,708 residents currently sick — indicating that 1% of all county residents have COVID-19, County Public Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein said in her press briefing on Jan. 13.

Borenstein said this recent surge in cases has overwhelmed the contact tracing team, forcing them to text contacts instead of calling them.

As of Thursday, Jan. 14, ICU bed capacity is at 39% with 50 SLO county residents hospitalized (8 in the ICU). There have been 119 total deaths, with Borenstein noting, “20% of all the deaths from the beginning of this pandemic have occurred in the last seven days alone”.

COVID-19 is now the leading cause of death both nationwide and in San Luis Obispo County.