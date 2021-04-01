Senior Project Spotlight: A mental health app designed by college students, for college students

When computer engineering senior Alyssa Liu left for college, her little sister gave her a shoe box filled with letters. Each letter had instructions for when she was supposed to open it; one was for when she missed home, another for when she got her first bad grade. Whenever Liu was feeling down or overwhelmed, she turned to the shoebox for comfort.

That shoebox became the inspiration for Foveo, an app that Liu and her team are working on developing as their senior project to help college students who suffer from mental illness.

In Latin, Foveo means “to support,” or “to cherish,” according to Liu who serves as the project manager and software developer for the app.

Liu said she decided to focus on mental health not only from her own personal experiences with it, but because COVID-19 has caused many people to be experiencing new or worsened symptoms of mental illness. She said that she’s felt these effects as well, especially during her summer internship.

“I don’t think I’ve ever felt so isolated,” Liu said. “At that given time, mental health was a very big concern, so we’re hoping to rectify that.”

Computer science senior Irenna Lumbuun is the lead software engineer for the app, she said that COVID-19 has caused people to need extra support, and that’s what they hope to provide with their project.

“We’re all isolating, we’re all feeling this loneliness not being able to contact the people in our support system,” Lumbuun said. ”Right now it’s especially important to be able to tackle this problem.”

Business senior Kasey Moffitt, and marketing and public relations director for Foveo, said that they are specifically trying to help people who suffer from stress, anxiety and depression, but that the app won’t be limited to just those areas.