Cal Poly Recreation Center reopens some indoor facilities a year into the pandemic

The Cal Poly Recreation Center opened for limited indoor use on Monday, March 29, almost a year after its initial closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a press release.

San Luis Obispo County moved back into the red tier of the Blueprint for a Safer Economy guidelines on March 3 for the first time since November. This new phase allows for indoor facilities, such as gyms, to open at 10% capacity.

The Upper Exercise Area and space in the South Gym are open for use, and group workout classes will resume with a 10-person capacity.

Indoor use of the Recreation Center requires following guidelines established in August when Associated Students Inc. (ASI) opened outdoor use of the facility’s equipment. That includes requiring community members to reserve a spot through the ASI website or through the ASI Access App.

Communication studies junior Olivia Jones said she looks forward to more available space for community members interested in a workout and a wider selection of machines to use.

In the past, Jones said she has used cardio equipment outdoors including the rowing and spin cycle machines but is excited to use other equipment only available indoors, like the stair climbers.

“I’m happy that they’re making an effort to let students use the resources that they pay for in a safe and secure way,” Jones said.

Additionally, cleaning of gym equipment and shared space will follow guidelines from the Center for Disease Control and San Luis Obispo County Public Health — including a mid-day and nightly deep clean.

Since March 2020, the Cal Poly Recreation Center has also served as an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients. However, it has yet to actually be used by San Luis Obispo County Public Health.

Despite the Recreation Center opening for indoor use, Cal Poly and ASI are still in agreement with San Luis Obispo County Public Health to keep the recreation center an alternate care site for COVID-19 patients.

“If at any time the county needs to use the facility to house COVID-19 patients, the facility would be closed to campus community use,” Cal Poly spokesperson Matt Lazier wrote to Mustang News in an email.