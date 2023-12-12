The Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) gave San Luis Obispo a top score in climate action and environmental transparency, landing the city on the CDP ‘A List.’ According to the City of SLO, there are 119 cities globally that ended up on the list with 42 existing in North America.

This is the third year in a row SLO was honored by the CDP, according to the city’s Sustainability Manager Chris Reed.

“We are really proud to receive the designation, it reflects the community’s commitment to the work,” Reed said. “We also know we have a lot of work in front of us.”

The CDP gave scores to 939 cities with only 13% earning an ‘A’. According to the CDP, ‘A List’ cities take four times as many climate mitigation measures as those that did not end up on the list.

The purpose of recognizing cities for their climate efforts, according to the CDP, is to build momentum for environmental action across the globe. Despite the criteria getting tougher, more and more cities each year are receiving an ‘A’.

The CDP list is important because cities work closely together and the list allows them to share climate effort strategies and ultimately help each other become more climate conscious, according to Reed.

Some of the cities joining SLO on the list provided by the CDP include Aspen, Boston, Toronto and New York.

For more information on San Luis Obispo’s climate actions, visit www.slocity.org/ClimateAction.