On the fourth night of Hanukkah on Sunday at 6:30 p.m., a crowd of students gathered in the UU Plaza around a giant Menorah in anticipation of the menorah lighting organized by Chabad Cal Poly and SLO Hillel.

Eating sufganiot, holding glow sticks and listening to the music of the Jewish acapella group Maccabeats, the event – called Hanukkah on Campus – was an opportunity for Jewish students to come together to celebrate Hanukkah.

“It is important for us to have a Jewish center on campus so that we can all come together and light a candle because lighting a candle in the dorm is extremely inconvenient,” philosophy freshman Juls Altman said.

For the first 15 minutes, attendees mingled with the crowd while the organizers prepared for the lighting and the speeches.

Speakers at the event included the Director of Chabad at Cal Poly Rabbi Chaim Hilel, the Executive Director of Hillel at Cal Poly Lauren Bandari and Vice President for Student Affairs Keith Humphrey.

Humphrey is Jewish and comes to this event every year.

“I think it is important, especially in this year when Jewish people have experienced acts of terrorism and violence to be here and support our students in a moment of joy,” Humphrey said.

When asked about what he expects the turnout to be like, Humphrey said he hopes “to see a hundred or two hundred people here today.”

After the speeches, the crowd was led into reciting blessings while the participants of the candle lighting each got to light a candle.

According to the President of Chabad at Cal Poly and experience industry management junior Steph Sussman, the first blessing acknowledges the mitzvah to light candles on Hanukkah and the second thanks God for the miracles of Hanukkah. Sussman said the holiday “represents the liberation of Jewish people under Greek rule in ancient Judea.”

“We are holding this event in conjunction with Hillel, one of the other Jewish organizations on campus, to bring Jewish students together from all across Cal Poly and just celebrate Jewish joy,” Sussman said.

The Mustang Band was brought in to provide live music for the crowd, playing songs such as “I had a little dreidel” and “Maoz Tzur.”

“[The candle lighting] was really beautiful, the speeches were nice. I love that it is a giant menorah,” biology freshman Hannah Vecchione said. “The band did a great job. It was very beautiful, I appreciate them coming.”

Business administration freshman Ben Binder liked being around all the people during the event because he thought everyone was really nice.

“It’s nice meeting new Jewish people at school,” Binder said. “It is nice to take a little break from studying as well.”