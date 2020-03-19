SLO County issues protections against evictions due to COVID-19 hardships

San Luis Obispo County has issued an executive order to protect homeowners and renters amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order suspends landlords from evicting people in commercial or residential properties who cannot pay rent due to financial impacts related to coronavirus.

In addition, a landlord cannot charge or collect a late fee for rent that is not paid on time due to COVID-19 related financial impacts, according to the emergency order.

Residents who are impacted financially by coronavirus should notify their landlord of their inability to pay rent and provide documentation.

Gov. Gavin Newsom issued the executive order Tuesday, March 16, according to a news release.

“People shouldn’t lose or be forced out of their home because of the spread of COVID-19,” said Governor Newsom in the news release. “Over the next few weeks, everyone will have to make sacrifices – but a place to live shouldn’t be one of them. I strongly encourage cities and counties to take up this authority to protect Californians.”

The order will remain in effect until May 31, unless it is extended or cancelled.

This emergency order comes after San Luis Obispo County mandated all residents shelter at home due to coronavirus starting 5 p.m. Thursday, March 19.