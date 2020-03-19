San Luis Obispo county now has 13 confirmed cases of COVID-19

Seven more people tested positive for coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County, according to the San Luis Obispo Public Health Department. This brings the total number of cases to 13 as of Thursday afternoon.

One of the individuals that tested positive is in their 20s. This person had traveled from outside of the country.

All 13 of these cases are in isolation at home.

The increase in the number of cases comes after the county issued an executive order for all residents to shelter at home, which begins March 19 at 5 p.m.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.