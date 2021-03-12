SLO County now vaccinating entire phase 1b, making more groups eligible

Vaccine eligibility in San Luis Obispo County now encompasses all of the education sector, agricultural workers, emergency services, unpaid caregivers and people ages 16-64 who have certain health conditions, according to a March 10 press briefing.

This encompasses Cal Poly employees, as the vaccine is now approved for higher education workers and student employees.

San Luis Obispo County is currently in phase 1b of the vaccination process, which extends vaccines to all of these groups, according to the county’s website.

Sabrie Flynn, kinesiology junior and informal caregiver, described how it felt to be eligible to receive the vaccine.

“I am excited to be able to do my part, and it feels good knowing that the person I work for will be safer because of my decision to register for the vaccine,” Flynn said.

After phase 1b has been completed, San Luis Obispo County will move to vaccinate residents ages 16-24 in increments based on age, risk of illness and exposure.

Covid-19 vaccines are available in San Luis Obispo, Arroyo Grande and Paso Robles.

The vaccine is also available to eligible residents at pharmacies, with now an additional dozen pharmacies that will get doses directly from the federal government to increase vaccine distribution, according to the press briefing.

Camryn Meli senior nutrition major works for CalFresh community outreach on campus and has face-to-face interaction with students when she passes out their groceries. She said she is very grateful to be eligible for the vaccine.

“I feel very privileged to be eligible for the vaccine,” Meli said. “Even my parents haven’t been eligible yet so I am very grateful I am eligible.”

First dose vaccine appointments for this group will begin March 15.