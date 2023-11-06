SLO Provisions in San Luis Obispo is offering a Thanksgiving to-go menu. Items can be ordered ahead of time and are available for pick-up on Wednesday, Nov. 22 from 3:30 – 5:30 p.m.

The menu features an array of traditional Thanksgiving starters, a la carte items, side dishes and desserts, as well as the option to pick up an entire meal. Some items include a sweet potato casserole with maple-pecan oat crumble, a deviled eggs platter and three types of pie. Most items are available in both larger and smaller portions and typically cost between $20 and $45, according to their online menu.

The full-meal dinner package includes oven-ready free-range turkey, garlicky mashed potatoes, savory turkey gravy, gingered cranberry sauce, southern-style cornbread dressing, market green bean casserole with crispy cornmeal onions and parker house rolls with salted honey butter. This package costs $150 for a half bird, serving 4 – 5 people and $275 for a whole bird, serving 8-10 people.

Owner Steve Bland said some people want to do some of the cooking, but SLO Provisions can help fill in the gaps with the option to purchase individual items.

Steve Bland and Dwyne Willis opened SLO Provisions in 2015. It is an all-day café, gourmet market and catering company, located at 1255 Monterey St. at the corner of Monterey and Johnson Street.

The store is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 6:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m.

According to their website, they offer all-day take-away and dine-in options with “house-roasted rotisserie meats, family-style dinners, specialty sandwiches, farm-fresh salads, and rustic-style baked goods, as well as signature drinks, coffees, wine and beer.”

They additionally have a variety of catering options.

SLO Provisions has offered a Thanksgiving to-go menu since it opened. According to Bland, they get several hundred orders varying from those who only order a single item to those ordering a full meal. The most popular item is the full meal.

Bland said there are many people who do not want to cook but also do not want to go out. Therefore, SLO Provisions offers the best of both worlds: a to-go menu where you can order food and eat it at home, he said.

In past years, they have curated menus for other holidays such as Saint Patrick’s Day, Easter and Valentine’s Day.

The last day to order is Friday, Nov. 17 at 6:30 p.m. However, there are limited quantities of some items.

Online ordering is available at www.sloprovisions.com or by phone at (805) 440-4821.