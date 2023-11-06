With 3:30 left in the fourth quarter, the Mustangs had the Eastern Washington Eagles pinned deep in their own end zone.

Cal Poly capitalized on the field position by forcing their third safety of the game, which set a new program record.

However, the offense never got going and only managed to put up one touchdown when redshirt junior quarterback Sam Huard connected with redshirt sophomore Michael Briscoe.

The Mustangs (3-6, 1-5 Big Sky) fell to Eastern Washington (4-5, 3-3 Big Sky) 48-13 in rainy Cheney, Washington on Saturday, Nov. 4.

The Mustangs allowed two touchdowns in three offensive possessions for the Eagles after the special teams gave up the initial kickoff to the 14-yard line and then a strip-sack fumble from Huard gave the Eagles strong field position again.

At halftime, the Eagles led 45-9 after a safety in the first quarter when the Eagles long snapper on a punt snapped the ball over the punter’s head.

Looking past the score, Cal Poly’s offense had flashes of excellence as they extended their streak of 100-yard rush games to two straight.

The Mustangs outpaced the Eagles in passing yards and recorded 18 first downs on the day.

Sophomore Je’kob Jones reached a career-high 11 tackles while sophomore defensive back Jamauri Jackson went for a career-high 11 tackles as well.

Cal Poly will play their last road game next Saturday against No. 7 Sacramento State