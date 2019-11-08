Longstanding weekly campus barbecue will raise funds for California wildfire relief

Behind the BioResource & Agricultural Engineering (BRAE Building 8) every Thursday from 11 a.m. – noon is a lively community gathering, country music and, most importantly, burgers.

The Agricultural Engineering Society has hosted the weekly barbecue for at least 50 years, according to agricultural systems management junior Ethan Jones.

“It’s a long-standing tradition, everyone just coming together and hanging out and eating good food,” Jones said.

On Friday, Nov. 15, the barbecue will raise funds for California wildfire relief at yakʔitʸutʸu near the Welcome Center at 4 p.m., according to agricultural systems management junior Ian Reece. All other barbecues will remain on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at their usual location.

“We are going to try and get as many people as we can around campus, all come together, eat some good food and raise a lot of money to go help people who need it,” Jones said.

The combo options include either a single patty for $5 or a double patty for $6. Both options come with a drink, salad and a side of either chili or chips. All of the proceeds from the barbecues go toward the club’s general fund for student scholarships and helping out the BioResource & Agricultural Engineering department, as well as community donations.

Video by Jake Davis

Although the barbecue is largely centered around the BRAE Department, Jones said everyone is welcome to come and hang out.

“The quality is probably about what you would expect,” mechanical engineering senior Jensen Severance said. “It’s really good, it’s very well cooked.”

“[The pepper sauce] basically makes the entire experience,” mechanical engineering junior Sean Castille said.

Jones said he cannot share the burger’s secret ingredient, but he said that every burger is made with love.

“Everyone is welcome, staff, all majors,” Jones said. “Come get the best meal on campus.”