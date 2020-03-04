Challenger Stacy Korsgaden beat out incumbent Adam Hill in District 3 race

Challenger Stacy Korsgaden is leading the votes in the District 3 by just over 1 percent as of 10:30 p.m. Tuesday. Incumbent Adam Hill was running for his fourth term in office.

Unofficial results showed that Korsgaden was in the lead with 6,134 votes with 50.01 percent of the vote with 6,957 votes. Incumbent Adam Hill had 48.78 percent of the vote with 6,643 votes. All votes have been counted, according to unofficial reports by the county-clerk recorders offiice.

District 3 covers a portion of San Luis Obispo.

Korsgaden’s platform consisted of solutions for the homeless, changing the tone of local government, economic development and protecting the environment. Citing her campaign website, Korsgaden said she is passionate about maintaining San Luis Obispo’s vibrant economy and one of a kind beauty.

If Korsgaden, a Republican, keeps her lead, she plans to implement her skills earned within her career as an insurance agent during her time in office.

“Stacy has demonstrated that she has the real-world experience and common sense that is needed in local government and is someone who will take initiative, put politics aside and serve her community without being interested in self-promotion,” the website said. “She has a crystal-clear perspective on what it means to serve as an elected official and represent the residents of District 3 with the highest-level integrity and civility.”

Prior to his seat on the board, Hill taught English at Cal Poly. Hill had a seat on the board for about 12 years.

Korsgaden was the only challenger in the three San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors races to beat an incumbent. Although the board is non-partisan, her win meant that all three seats up for election went to a Republican candidate.