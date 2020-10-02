Classinova kicks off series of virtual concerts highlighting local artists

Local band Classinova will be playing at the Performing Arts Center (PAC) Friday, Oct. 2 at 7:30 p.m. as the first of a series of artists in a new, free online concert series, LIVE from the PAC.

Hosted by the Performing Arts Center staff, LIVE from the PAC highlights local artists performing on stage in Harold Miossi Hall on campus.

PAC Program and Outreach Manager Andrea Castillo has been working with her team on reconnecting with patrons while doors are closed.

“As a group we thought to get a streaming series going, and we’re really lucky to have a lot of talented technicians [on our team that] are helping to facilitate virtual live events,” Castillo said.

The first artist to be showcased at the event will be Classinova, led by local musician and Cal Poly faculty member Brynn Albanese. The quartet is the sister group of Cafe Musique, a Central Coast favorite.

Classinova’s sound is described as world music with a twist, blending classical violin with jazz, tango, bossa novas, Scottish and Celtic works.

“They’re a lot of fun,” Castillo said. “There’s a lot of familiar tunes people will recognize when they tune in for the show. It’s just really feel-good fun, happy music.”

This will be the PAC’s first public event since the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

It’s a great way to virtually come back to the performing arts center,” Castillo said. “We’re missing our patrons so much and we know people are missing coming to shows at the PAC. We hope that it’s a great way to reconnect and have a virtual experience at the Performing Arts Center.”

The virtual concert is free and will be available Oct 2. via streaming link.

Donations are welcomed and will be split between Classinova and the Performing Arts Center.