Sweeney outraises Harmon; candidates split city’s business, political donors

This Tuesday, Nov. 3, San Luis Obispo residents will head to the polls to vote for mayor.

Incumbent mayor Heidi Harmon has served since 2016 and is nearing the end of her second two-year term. Harmon’s main challenger in the upcoming election is Cherisse Sweeney, a local business owner who is running on the promise to bring “non-partisan leadership to city hall,” according to her campaign website.

A third candidate, former newspaper publisher and current Director of the Earth Day Alliance Sandra Marshall-Eminger, is contending for office with the goal that her candidacy will foster “new and innovative designs that improve [San Luis Obispo] without changing it,” according to her campaign website.

A fourth candidate Donald “Don” Hedrick — an eccentric art welder who has unsuccessfully tried for the office over five times — will also be on the ballot.

Since 1974, the Political Reform Act has required California candidates to file all contributions to their campaigns with the California Fair Political Practices Commission (FPPC), a bipartisan election agency. These fillings are posted throughout the election cycle on San Luis Obispo’s Public Portal for Campaign Finance Disclosure. Candidates are required to disclose how much money they received, who placed the donation and a number of other descriptive materials.

Based on data from June to the most recent filing deadline of Oct. 17, here are three key takeaways of the financial state of the race for mayor:

Sweeney is significantly outraising Harmon

Sweeney has raised $55,325 from 233 contributions since the filing period began on June 1. Harmon trails with $39,293 generated from a total of 150 contributions.

Over the same period, Sandra Marshall-Eminger has raised $2,350 from 13 contributions. Donald Hedrick did not file any data.