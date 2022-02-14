Thursday night line dancing is back in San Luis Obispo

Line dancing is returning to San Luis Obispo every Thursday at 6:30 p.m.

After the Graduate Corporation closed in 2020, the Grad LLC was created to bring back the popular dance club. The LLC will be hosting “Country Night” every Thursday at the Guild Hall, located at 2880 Broad Street, San Luis Obispo.

“We are a community space with all kinds of different activities,” Guild Hall Manager Kay Gore said. “We are very excited to host line dancing and wish that more Cal Poly students were aware of the activities that go on at Guild Hall.”

https://youtu.be/-x-cr5DbTm0

Ava Kershner | Mustang News

To participate in “Country Night,” individuals must be 18 years old and over to attend, with a $10 cover charge at the door. Venmo or cash will be accepted and there will be an ATM.

“I hope they bring back the different nights because they really gave you the opportunity to meet different types of people in San Luis Obispo,” Art and Design junior Jaeden Barlett said.

DJ Rich or Richard Simoneau will be performing at “Country Night” every Thursday, according to the Grad’s Instagram post.

Mackenzie Hilton, a San Luis Obispo community member, was a regular participant at the Graduate before their closure. Hilton said she used to go every week and sometimes twice a week for “Country Night.”

“It was always a good experience and fun for everyone, whether we were dancing or people watching,” Hilton wrote to Mustang News. “It is truly a unique experience that I’m glad I had the opportunity to grow up hanging out there.”