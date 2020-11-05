Twenty-six students test positive for COVID-19

Sixteen students living on-campus and 10 students living off-campus tested positive for COVID-19 since Nov. 3, according to the university’s coronavirus dashboard updated Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 4.

Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases on-campus, only two new University Housing residents were quarantined and no new students living on-campus were quarantined-in-place, according to the dashboard.

University Housing residents are ordered to quarantine after exposure to someone with the virus. Quarantine-in-place directions are given following potential COVID-19 exposure in University Housing.

Thirty-two University Housing residents are currently quarantined and 170 are quarantined-in-place.

The students were tested by Campus Health and Wellbeing or Avellino Labs, Cal Poly’s ongoing testing program provider. The university’s coronavirus dashboard does not account for positive COVID-19 results identified at off-campus testing locations.

Following a positive COVID-19 test result, 36 University Housing residents are isolated in on-campus apartments, according to the dashboard.

San Luis Obispo County reported 42 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday afternoon, according to County Public Health. There are 230 active COVID-19 cases in the county.

Seven COVID-19 patients are hospitalized in San Luis Obispo County and two people are in intensive care. An additional 221 people are recovering from the virus at home. San Luis Obispo County has reported 33 deaths due to COVID-19.