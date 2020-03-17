University Housing residents will need to decide to stay or go by April 6 to avoid charges

On-campus residents will have to decide whether to stay in University Housing or to return home for the spring quarter, according to an email from University Housing and Campus Dining Monday, March 16 at 10 p.m.

Cal Poly announced earlier today that the entirety of spring quarter will be taught online and encouraged students to return home.

University Housing plans to restructure the dorms, moving students in triples to double rooms to “de-densify living spaces and create a more optimal living environment,” according to the email.

There would not be additional fees to move from a triple to a double room.

If residents choose to move out, University Housing asks to be notified prior to April 6.

“If you already left campus, we ask that you limit your travel and not return until mid-May to retrieve your belongings,” the email read. “We will send you details regarding check-out procedures and when it’s clear to come back to campus.”

Housing and dining charges will be refunded to students who choose to move out by the start of spring quarter on April 6.