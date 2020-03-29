With less than 15 percent of residents left on campus, all students to move to apartments

Freshman students remaining in residence halls will be moved to fully vacated campus apartment next week, a March 27 University Housing email read.

Residence halls will be officially closed April 7, according to University Housing.

Current apartment residents who plan to stay on campus will be allowed to keep their apartment. However, if they are the only one in their apartment, University Housing may assign them a new roommate if additional capacity is needed.

After urging students to return to their permanent residences amid growing COVID-19 concerns, less than 15 percent of University Housing residents remain, University Spokesperson Matt Lazier said earlier this week.

On-campus residents will be refunded if they choose to return to their permanent residences, University Housing Executive Director Jo Campbell wrote in an email to residents.

In addition, spring quarter Plus Dollars used to purchase food will be refunded. Plus Dollars saved from fall and winter quarters will be available to use during the 2020-2021 academic year.

Cal Poly announced all spring quarter classes will be held entirely online March 16.

There are two on-campus apartment complexes — Cerro Vista and Poly Canyon Village.