San Luis Obispo County now has 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, March 29 – up 4 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 38 patients are at home in isolation, 24 patients have recovered, 9 are currently in the hospital. One of the hospitalized patients is in intensive care.
With 24 patients who have recovered, there are 47 patients who actively have coronavirus.
The county will evaluate when the patients are cleared, but Borenstein said in a previous interview with Mustang News it will take at least 72 hours of no symptoms and seven days after the onset of illness to allow someone to be cleared.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 404 tests in which 33 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 38 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
The highest increase of confirmed cases in one day remains at nine.
Today is the lowest increase in the number of cases in a day since Wednesday, March 25, which had an increase of four cases.
There are three cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 29 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 18 in 50 to 64-years-old and 21 in those 65 and older.
Coronavirus cases by city
Paso Robles remains the city in SLO County with the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.