San Luis Obispo County now has 71 confirmed cases of COVID-19

San Luis Obispo now has 71 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Sunday, March 29 – up 4 cases from yesterday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 38 patients are at home in isolation, 24 patients have recovered, 9 are currently in the hospital. One of the hospitalized patients is in intensive care.

With 24 patients who have recovered, there are 47 patients who actively have coronavirus.

The county will evaluate when the patients are cleared, but Borenstein said in a previous interview with Mustang News it will take at least 72 hours of no symptoms and seven days after the onset of illness to allow someone to be cleared.