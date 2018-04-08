Lambda Chi Alpha President denies member’s blackface was racially motivated; university investigating

Update Monday, April 9, 3:50 p.m.:

President Jeffrey Armstrong sent out an email to the campus community regarding Lambda Chi Alpha’s event. The university will continue to investigate the matter.

“What we do know is the pictures from the event have caused pain to many members of our community. For those who have been hurt and offended, please know that I stand with you,” Armstrong wrote.

The president expressed his disappointment in viewing the images.

“Like many of you, I have seen the images that circulated on social media and find them to be painful and embarrassing. As president of Cal Poly, and on behalf of the entire Cal Poly family, I am ashamed,” he wrote.

Armstrong wrote that these actions, even if they may be unintentional, are not to be tolerated at Cal Poly.

“They are senseless acts of ignorance that injure and alienate valued members of our community. They must stop,” Armstrong wrote.

Diversity should be celebrated and cultivated on this campus and if our student body is not reflective of that, “we have failed,” Armstrong wrote.

He ended his email calling for mutual respect and working toward creating a more inclusive campus.

Update 10:50 p.m.:

Amid significant backlash and controversy surrounding the initial photo depicting Lambda Chi Alpha member Kyler Watkins in blackface, a second photo from another member’s Instagram account has surfaced.

The photo shows Lambda Chi members in front of their fraternity house, dressed differently than they expressed in a press release apologizing for the blackface incident. The photo also shows agricultural systems management junior Ryan Vierra, pictured next to Watkins in the original photo.

The photo was captioned “She want a gangster not a pretty boy.” The account has since been deleted.

Lambda Chi President Logan Boersma and Interfraternity Council President Colton Marino have not returned requests for comment.

University spokesperson Matt Lazier has not returned requests for comment.

Nationwide, fraternities have sparked outrage for racially insensitive behavior. Some fraternities have been suspended and disbanded over blackface incidences. In 2013, Phi Sigma Kappa held a ‘Colonial Bros and Nava-Hos’ themed party, which gained widespread attention.

Original story:

A photo of agricultural business senior and Lambda Chi Alpha member Kyler Watkins in blackface has been circulating social media.

Historically, blackface derives from white actors painting their faces black to depict slaves and freed black people onstage during minstrel shows that started in the mid- to late-nineteenth century and lasted well into the 1950s. The practice created caricatures of black people, mocking and dehumanizing the community and perpetuating racist stereotypes since. Recently, an Atlanta school came under fire after schoolchildren performed a poem for Black History Month while wearing blackface masks.

According to Lambda Chi President Logan Boersma, the photo was taken at a Lambda Chi brotherhood event this past weekend. Boersma said the blackface was not racially motivated.

“We had a brotherhood event, big bros and little bros and families,” Boersma said. “Each of us had a team based on your family, you can pick whatever theme you want. One color chosen was black and that is why the person’s face was colored.”

Watkins declined to comment.

Lambda Chi released the following statement addressing the photo:

Lambda Press Release by Mustang News on Scribd

According to university spokesperson Matt Lazier, Cal Poly is investigating the post and the fraternity event.

“The university finds it deplorable any acts that would seek to hurt, offend, intimidate or frighten any member of our campus community. The university is aware of the posting and is investigating the matter at this time,” Lazier said in a message to Mustang News.

Lambda Chi member and agricultural systems management sophomore Ryan Vierra, pictured on the right in the photo, declined to comment.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Correction: A previous version of this article said Ryan Vierra was a junior. It has been changed.