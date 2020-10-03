61 Cal Poly students confess to attending Pirates Cove gathering last weekend

Sixty-one Cal Poly students told the university that they were a part of the group of people congregating at Pirate’s Cove last Sunday, Vice President of Student Affairs Keith Humphrey wrote in a Facebook post.

A Cal Poly Barstool post showed two women engaging in a mock football drill, where the crowd counted to three and the two women tackled each other.

The post also showed two men fishing a University Housing move-in cart out of the water.

“While we are not supportive of the behavior last weekend, we are appreciative that many of these students have come forward to own their actions,” Humphrey wrote.

Cal Poly is in contact with 61 students who have self-reported being present at a large gathering a Pirate’s Cove last… Posted by Cal Poly VPSA Keith Humphrey on Friday, October 2, 2020

The university takes this incident “very seriously and will pursue those violations aggressively through our student conduct policies and procedures,” Lazier wrote in an email to Mustang News on Wednesday.