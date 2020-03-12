Here’s what we know now about coronavirus at Cal Poly

Throughout San Luis Obispo, precautions are being taken to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Here is the latest:

Classes

Cal Poly extended Spring break by one week so Spring quarter will start April 6. The quarter will still end June 12 — reducing instruction to nine weeks instead of 1o. Commencement is still scheduled for June 13-14.

In-person final exams will continue as planned for the remainder of Winter quarter, a video announcement from President Jeffrey Armstrong said.

Any plans to move to online instruction for Spring quarter will be announced by March 25.

Travel

The university strongly encourages students, staff and faculty to remain in San Luis Obispo until Spring quarter starts April 6.

Administration will announce if students who left San Luis Obispo County for spring break should return to campus by March 25.

University Housing, Campus Dining and other campus services will remain open during Spring break.

Students traveling internationally are asked to fill out this form to notify health officials where and when they plan to go.

California State University-wide policy prevents Cal Poly and Cal Poly Corporation employees from international and domestic non-essential travel until May 31.

Study abroad programs for Spring quarter have been cancelled.

What has been cancelled?

All Open House weekend events have been cancelled, including the Poly Royal Rodeo.

Campus tours for prospective students have been cancelled through the end of the Spring.

Cal Poly sports are on hold, as the Big West Conference has suspended all competition effective immediately.

All Performing Arts Center events have been postponed through April 1.

The downtown San Luis Obispo Farmer’s Market has been cancelled through the end of March.

What is remaining open?

Nearly all campus facilities are open at this time.

The Cal Poly Recreation Center has disabled their handprint entry system to prevent the spread of germs.

Most bars in downtown San Luis Obispo expect to remain open, including Frog and Peach, Mother’s Tavern, McCarthy’s Irish Pub, The Library, Bull’s Tavern and SLO Brew.

The Shabang music and arts festival, scheduled for May 2, has not been postponed or cancelled. The event team is monitoring the situation.

Coronavirus in San Luis Obispo

There are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in San Luis Obispo County or at Cal Poly, according to County Public Health.

At least two students have been directed to quarantine after potential exposure to COVID-19 while traveling.

What should you do if you are experiencing symptoms of coronavirus?

Cal Poly is asking students experiencing symptoms of coronavirus, including a fever, cough, shortness of breath, chest pressure or persistent pain, to call the Campus Health and Wellbeing Center prior to walking in.

Any testing for coronavirus will be done by San Luis Obispo County Public Health, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier. The campus does not have any test kits.

President Armstrong asked instructors to be as “clear and compassionate as possible” in responding to student absences.