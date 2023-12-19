Two of the Mustangs’ three wins this season have been fueled by late-game heroics from senior guard Kobe Sanders.

Against St. Thomas, Sanders converted the go-ahead layup for the 61-60 win. In a home matchup against San Jose State, Sanders hit the game-tying three at the end of regulation to send the Mustangs into overtime, where Cal Poly prevailed.

With just under a minute remaining in a home matchup against Eastern Washington on Monday, Dec. 18, Sanders attacked to the right, coming off a handoff from graduate center Tuukka Jaakola. However, when Sanders tried to stop, he bounced the ball off his foot into the hands of an Eastern Washington defender.

The Mustangs were forced to foul, and a five-point deficit turned to nine after the Eagles sunk four free throws in a row.

By the end of the game, the Mustangs hadn’t scored a field goal in six minutes as a three-point deficit steadily grew to nine in the final seconds.

The Mustangs (3-8) fell 62-53 and have now lost four straight games.

Sanders, who finished with 17 points, was pulled early in the first half after picking up two early fouls. The San Diego native played only 19 minutes in total.

The 6 foot 8 combo guard has scored double-digit points in 11 straight contests and is averaging career highs in points per game, field goal percentage and three-point percentage.

Jaakkola made the start for the Mustangs at center and added 11 points, including two back-to-back dunks. However, he fouled out in the final minute of the game.

Cal Poly’s defense limited Eastern Washington to their lowest scoring output on the season, yet the offense could not come through when it was needed the most.

Both teams had a plethora of turnovers. The Eagles had 14 giveaways. The Mustangs committed 19. The difference came in the fastbreak points.

Eastern Washington got on the fastbreak for 13 points, while the Mustangs could only muster up three.

Although Head Coach John Smith has tried to place an emphasis on playing fast in his tenure, the Mustangs have tended to be a more halfcourt-based offensive team that plays late into the shot clock.

The Mustangs couldn’t connect from three-point land shooting two for 12 from distance.

The Mustangs will finish out their non-conference schedule at home hosting the Omaha Mavericks (6-6) on Thursday, Dec. 21.