Fresh off of a win versus Air Force, Cal Poly Men’s Soccer added another win to their record after defeating Gonzaga University 4-0 on Wednesday, Sept. 20 at 6 p.m. at Luger Field in Spokane, Washington.

The Mustangs (2-3-1) were ready from the start as the team attempted two shots within the first three minutes of the match.

On the Mustang’s third shot attempt, junior Jackson Kestler’s aggressiveness paid dividends, as the forward scored a goal to give the Mustangs a 1-0 lead in the fifth minute. Sophomore forward Sean McTague was credited with the assist on this play.

Though the Mustang’s aggressiveness helped the team take an early lead, it also put the team in foul trouble. The Mustangs committed three penalties in just three minutes.

Forward sophomore Conner Lisenbee committed the team’s first foul in the eighth minute. A minute later, senior midfielder Tony Ruiz committed the team’s second foul.

With just over a minute and a half after Ruiz’s foul, junior defender Zak Elbekraoui committed the team’s third foul in the tenth minute.

After the Mustangs adjusted their game plan and tightened up on the fouls, the Bulldogs attempted to respond by playing aggressively on the offensive side of the ball.

Bulldog midfielder Stefano Campisi attempted a shot that fell short just before the 17th minute. A minute later, Gonzaga’s other midfielder Devin Slingsby attempted a shot towards the bottom left.

However, the shot was intercepted and saved by Mustang graduate goalkeeper Justin Siegel.

Campisi attempted another shot but fell short once again at the 20-minute mark.

Roughly 30 seconds after, the Mustangs finally got a hold of the ball, and McTague was able to score a goal to put the Mustangs up 2-0 at just under 21 minutes.

After a few fouls were exchanged between the Mustangs and Bulldogs, a yellow card was issued to freshman midfielder Benjamin Jiminez at the 33rd minute.

Just one minute after the penalty by the Mustangs, Bulldogs defender Pieter Hamhuis committed his second foul in three minutes. As a result, Kestler attempted a penalty kick and scored to put the Mustangs up 3-0 at the 34-minute mark.

As the Mustangs began putting the Bulldogs away, Gonzaga found themselves in trouble and made three substitutions to try and put up a fight.

However, the Mustangs continued to be on the attack, as freshmen midfielder Rylan Firouzman scored a goal right before the 45-minute mark to give the Mustangs a 4-0 win.

The Mustang’s victory over the Bulldogs gives the team a record of 2-3-1 and a second consecutive win.

Cal Poly looks to add to their win streak as the team is set to hit the road and face off against Central Coast rival UC Santa Barbara in the Blue-Green game on Saturday, September 20 at 7 p.m. at Harder Stadium in Santa Barbara, California.