Cal Poly now providing single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine in University Union

Starting today, May 11, the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available to everyone 18 and older at the Cal Poly University Union’s Rite Aid Clinic.

According to an email from the Cal Poly Emergency Operations Center, the single dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available May 11-15 and May 20-June 5. In addition, people 16 and older can receive their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine from May 10-15, and second doses will be available May 20-June 5.

Those who want to take advantage of this opportunity can schedule an appointment on Rite Aid’s vaccination scheduling page by using zip code “93407” to see available appointments at the University Union. Additionally, walk-in appointments are available for both Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson during weekdays.

Participants should bring a photo ID, Rite Aid’s screening and consent form and an insurance card if they have one. Insurance or information on citizenship status is not required.

According to Media Relations Director Matt Lazier, summer vaccination possibilities on campus have not been finalized yet. However, for the remainder of this quarter the Cal Poly Health Center is providing second dose vaccines to those who received their first dose there.

For those who received their first dose elsewhere but would like to receive their second dose through the Health Center, there is a waitlist to sign up for and the Health Center will contact you with immediate opportunities to receive a second dose.

Lazier also said that while students are not currently required to be vaccinated, Cal Poly is still encouraging students to do so now while vaccines are readily available.

California State University (CSU) announced that the COVID-19 vaccine will be required in the fall for all students and employees—with possible exemptions for medical and religious reasons—once at least one of the vaccines has received full approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Cal Poly will follow the announced CSU policy, so we are urging all students to get vaccinated,” Lazier said in an email.

For those who are still deliberating getting vaccinated, the CDC has current information about all vaccines authorized in the U.S. Tomorrow, May 12, at 6 p.m. there is a free Community Conversation about Vaccines hosted by NAACP SLO County and R.A.C.E. Matters SLO to provide more information.