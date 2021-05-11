Detective Luca Benedetti killed while serving a search warrant for stolen property

At approximately 5 p.m. Monday evening, San Luis Obispo Police Detective Luca Benedetti was shot and killed while serving a search warrant near South Higuera Street for stolen property. Detective Steve Orozco was shot as well, according to a May 11 press conference.

“As the officers approached the apartment, they provided knock and notice,” Acting San Luis Obispo Police Chief Brian Amoroso said. “After an extended period of time having received no response, they forced the door open, at which point suspect, Edward Zamora Giron, was lying in wait and began to fire shots in the apartment.”

Benedetti died at the scene and Orozco was wounded and transported to Sierra Vista Hospital where he was treated and released late Monday night. Orozco is expected to fully recover from his injuries.

Amoroso said officers returned fire and retreated but Benedetti and Orozco were shot. Six San Luis Obispo police officers were present while serving the search warrant.

The suspect shooter was later found dead in his apartment with an apparent self-inflicted fatal gunshot wound and other injuries from the officer’s gunshots.

The suspect was a resident of San Luis Obispo and had a non-violent criminal history. Officers did find stolen property that the warrant stated. There was no indication that Giron had a mental illness and he had no registered firearms to his name.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office in coordination with the District Attorney’s Office will be conducting the investigation into the incident.

Benedetti was hired by the San Luis Obispo Police Department in 2012. He is survived by his wife and two young children.

“The entire San Luis Obispo Police Department is grateful for the outpouring of support we’ve received from the community,” Amoroso said. “And we are also grateful for the continued support we’ve received from our Central Coast law enforcement partners and beyond.”

No additional details will be released at this time until the investigation is complete.

Mayor Heidi Harmon has ordered that all flags be flown at half staff throughout the city in remembrance of detective Benedetti. Community members and organizations are asked to do the same as a sign of respect.