Cal Poly to host job fair to fill more than 65 positions

Cal Poly will host a job fair this Saturday to fill several vacant university positions, according to a university news release.

More than 65 jobs are available in university communications, administrative support, custodial, facilities, dining and other departments on campus.

Notable openings include a coordinator for the Pride Center, a supervisor in Campus Dining and a transcriber in the Disability Resource Center.

Both full- and part-time opportunities are available. Attendees are recommended to be prepared to interview for jobs at the fair.

Some jobs may have same-day offers and sign-on bonuses.

Some Cal Poly departments are hiring but won’t be present at the job fair, such as Counseling Services, Athletics, Kennedy Library and Public Safety.

The fair will be held in Building 7 at the Advanced Technology Laboratories from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a university press release.

More information about openings is available on the job fair website.