In the team’s conference opener, Cal Poly Volleyball lost 3-2 against Long Beach State on Sept. 22 in Long Beach, California.

The Mustangs (6-7, 0-1 Big West) loss to the Beach (7-4, 1-0 Big West) is the fifth time a match has reached the full five sets.

In the first set, the Mustangs held a 16-13 advantage, but the Beach went on a 4-0 run to take a one-point lead. With both teams tied at 20, the Mustangs allowed a 5-1 run and dropped the first set.

The second set was also back and forth. The Mustangs improved their hitting percentage, which allowed them to get the win to tie up the match 25-22.

Mid-way through the third set, the Beach had seven service aces and ran away with the set winning 25-9.

The fourth set took extra points to conclude. Redshirt junior middle blocker Kate Slack got the win for the Mustangs by having consecutive blocks when tied at 26 to give the Mustangs a 28-26 win.

During the final set, the Mustangs initially went up 6-1. However, the Beach rallied back to tie the final set to 15 at 7-7.

In a nail-biting end, the Beach were up 14-13 and made the game-winning kill to conclude the match.

Redshirt junior outside hitter Tommi Stockham had 17 kills to lead the Mustangs offensively. Freshman setter Samantha Callahan had her first career double-double with 13 assists and 12 digs. Redshirt sophomore setter Emme Bullis finished with 27 assists.

The Mustangs will drive further south to take on UC San Diego on Sept. 23 at 7 p.m. in La Jolla, California.