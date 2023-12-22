After a rigorous non-conference schedule where the Mustangs faced off against multiple top-25 programs, the team picked up a one-sided 72-55 win over Sacramento State on Thursday, Dec. 21 on the road.

The Mustangs move to a 4-6 record with three losses coming against top 25 teams.

Junior guard Annika Shah led the way with 17 points on 6-13 shooting.

Senior forward Natalia Ackerman earned a 13-point and career-high 15 rebounds double-double, her third this season.

Redshirt freshman forward Sierra Lichtie also played well offensively, adding 16 points on 50% shooting.

Cal Poly’s 34-13 rebounding advantage allowed them to control the game and created 14 second-chance points to the Hornets’ one.

The Hornets (1-8) scored the first point of the game with a free throw, but that would be the only lead they would hold for the rest of the game.

Grabbing three steals in the first five minutes of the game, the Mustangs (3-5) instantly took charge 11-1. At the end of the first quarter, they led 23-14.

The Mustangs held the Hornets to just seven points in the second quarter. A three-pointer by freshman forward Mary Carter put the Mustangs up 36-18, and they led 39-21 at halftime.

Carter returned for the Mustangs after missing two games due to injury, knocking down three triples for nine points.

The Hornets cut the Mustangs lead in half in the third quarter after a series of turnovers from Cal Poly led to fast break points for the Hornets.

The Mustangs’ defense tightened things up after letting up 19 points in the third. The team allowed just five points until three minutes remaining when Cal Poly led by 18. Sacramento State threw out the white flag and subbed out their starters.

The Mustangs have a week-long break until conference play. They face off against CSUN on the road on Dec. 28 and will return home to play UC Davis on Dec. 30.