Cal Poly Women’s Soccer secured their first win of the 2023 season by a score of 2-0 against LMU at Sullivan Field in Los Angeles.

The Mustangs (1-1-1) were looking to bounce back after a heartbreaking 2-1 loss to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins last week. The Lions (1-0-3) looked to keep their momentum going after a close 1-0 victory against the CSUN Matadors.

Cal Poly started strong as sophomore Jessie Halladay, who last season played for LMU before transferring to Cal Poly. assisted junior forward Emily Nedom for an early score in the seventh minute.

The Lions attempted to respond, upping the ante on their attack to the tune of seven shots in the first half, but the Mustangs’ backline held strong and didn’t concede any goals.

The Mustangs were held to four first-half shots but clung to the 1-0 going into the half.

In the second segment of play, the Lions continued their aggressive onslaught with another 10 shots, but 2022 Big West Goalkeeper of the Year junior Mackenzie Samuel rose to the occasion, saving five on-target shots and shutting out the Lions.

The Mustangs were held to four shots again in the second half but continued to take advantage of the scoring opportunities given to them.

Cal Poly increased their lead in the 77th minute, as Halladay continued an already impressive game with a second-half score, putting the Mustangs up 2-0.

The defense of the Mustangs held together for the rest of the half, completing the shutout for the first win of the young season.

The Mustangs look to continue their winning ways as they travel to Edwards Stadium to face the Cal Golden Bears on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 4 p.m.