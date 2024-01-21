Cal Poly’s trip to Corvallis, Oregon, and the Lamer homecoming was spoiled when Oregon State topped the Mustangs in their Pac-12 opener 21-17 on Friday, Jan. 19.

The Mustangs (4-2, 0-1 Pac-12) held an 11-7 lead five matches into the meet but the Beavers (5-2, 2-0 Pac-12) took four of the last five matches to close it out.

After redshirt freshman 125-pounder Dom Mendez dropped the opening match, redshirt freshman and No. 9 ranked 133-pounder Zeth Romney won a hard wrestled match over the No. 26 ranked 133-pounder in a 7-2 decision to tie the match up at three all.

Down 7-3 in team points after three matches, redshirt sophomore and No. 5 ranked 149-pounder Chance Lamer wrestled in his hometown for the first time in his collegiate career and dominated his opponent on his way to a 13-3 major decision.

His brother, redshirt junior and No. 32 ranked 157-pounder Legend Lamer pulled away from his match in the third period en route to a 10-1 major decision which marked two Lamer wins so far in their return to Corvallis.

After graduate 165-pounder Michael Goldfeder fell via 12-0 major decision, the youngest of the brothers, freshman 174-pounder Daschle Lamer, wrestled valiantly but ultimately didn’t do enough as his opponent edged out a 7-2 decision to take a 14-11 lead.

Redshirt sophomore 184-pounder Kendall La Rosa fell to the No. 4 ranked 184-pounder before redshirt sophomore 197-pounder Jarad Priest took the No. 28 ranked 197-pounder into an extra period tied at one until Priest was taken down as the Beavers clinched the meet to the excitement of the packed Gill Coliseum.

Although Oregon State clinched the meet, redshirt sophomore and No. 24 ranked heavyweight Trevor Tinker pinned the No. 11 ranked heavyweight halfway through the second period as the Mustang benches erupted to finish out the 21-17 dual.

Chance and Romney continued to get it done for the Mustangs as Tinker and Legend began to re-establish themselves as names to remember.

Daschle used his last allowed appearance for his redshirt if the Mustangs choose to keep it as freshman 174-pounder Blake Hinrichsen will fill in for injured graduate and No. 10 ranked 174-pounder Adam Kemp this Sunday.

The Mustangs return home on Sunday, Jan. 21 as they host the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners at 3 p.m. at Mott Athletics Center.