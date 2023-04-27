Cal Poly Campus Health and Wellbeing, Planned Parenthood and Planned Parenthood Generation Action are co-hosting a teach-in to discuss “recent court rulings and their effect on medication abortion rights and availability,” according to Planned Parenthood Central Coast Action Fund’s website.

The event will be hosted in the Campus Health Center’s ground floor conference room on Friday from noon to 1 p.m. to discuss local medication abortion services locally and nationally, according to an Instagram post from Campus Health and Wellbeing.

The event will take place in the Cal Poly Health Center Conference Room and free pizza will be provided, according to the post.

This year California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state will be taking “additional actions to protect patients and the abortion medications they may need no matter what happens in the case before the U.S. Supreme Court.”

Days after Newsom’s release, the Supreme Court blocked restrictions set by lower courts on mifepristone, a widely-used abortion pill, that would’ve limited its availability, according to Reuters.

To RSVP for the event go to www.weareplannedparenthoodaction.org/a/ppccaf-cpslo-teach-in.