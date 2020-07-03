County closes bars ahead of Fourth of July weekend

To avoid large gatherings in a close, confined space, the county public health officer issued an order this morning for bars to close before the Fourth of July weekend. This order includes bars, pubs and breweries and goes into effect today at 4 p.m. through Monday at 5 a.m.

Wine tasting venues and bars offering full food service can remain open, according to a press release.

“[San Luis Obispo] County is not the place to party this weekend,” County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein said. “We have seen recent cases of COVID-19 transmitted within these establishments locally and throughout the state.”

Borenstein said bars are a high risk for COVID-19 transmission because they often do not have adequate ventilation or physical distancing capabilities, and close, face to face communication is common.

Yesterday, the county Emergency Operation Center received notification that Santa Barbara and Monterey counties were closing their beaches. Such closures will likely increase traffic to San Luis Obispo County over the holiday weekend, they said.

The county will partner with Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Pismo Beach, Port San Luis Harbor District and the Sheriff’s Office to plan increased safety checks at food and retail establishments this weekend. Law enforcement plans to visit county businesses to ensure compliance with COVID-19 safety regulations.