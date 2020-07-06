First Cal Poly employee tests positive for coronavirus

An employee working on campus has tested positive for coronavirus, according to a campus-wide email from County Public Health Officer Penny Borenstein and Assistant Vice President for Student Affairs Health and Wellbeing Tina Hadaway-Mellis.

Due to privacy laws, information about the employee’s identity, department where they worked as well as areas on campus that they may have frequented cannot be shared with the public.

County Public Health is contact tracing, and they will reach out to those that the employee may have been in close contact with recently. Public Health officials will contact those individuals directly.

The employee has been instructed to isolate by County Public Health. The university is also cleaning and disinfecting campus facilities and equipment, which includes those the employee may have used while infected, the email read.

Cal Poly employees have been following state mandated face covering orders, according to the email.

Campus Health and Wellbeing is working with County Public Health to ensure that that the employee is receiving support, the email read.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.