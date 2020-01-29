District Attorney’s Office files charges after possible hit-and-run

The San Luis Obispo County District Attorney’s Office filed charges against 20-year-old Corban B. Kinloch in connection with a possible hit-and-run.

Kinloch was charged Monday with two counts of felony hit-and-run causing injury, according to court documents. Kinloch is set to be arraigned Thursday, Jan. 30 in San Luis Obispo Superior Court.

University Police first received a call of a vehicle-versus-pedestrian accident Saturday, Jan. 18, after an 18-year-old man and 19-year-old woman were hit by a car near the Performing Arts Center.

A video, obtained from a livestream of the Vista Grande Dining Complex construction, showed the two college-aged victims entering the crosswalk on Grand Avenue and getting hit by an oncoming vehicle soon after. The car continued driving without stopping.

Both individuals were taken to a nearby hospital for treatment for what appeared to be moderate injuries, according to University Spokesperson Matt Lazier.

Kinloch was taken to San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of hit-and-run and was released Jan. 20 on a $50,000 bail bond, according to court records.