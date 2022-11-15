Ventura and Los Angeles counties were issued a red flag fire warning from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday by National Weather Service Los Angeles.

According to NWSLA, northeast wind gusts are predicted to get up to 60 to 70 mph in the foothills. Humidity in the area will lower between 8 and 15%. Wind gusts of 25-40 mph are expected along the central coast, which caused a brief critical fire warning to be issued.

Peak wind speeds will be on Tuesday night and into Wednesday afternoon. This increased wing can lead to rapid and extreme fire behavior if there is an ignition.

Trees and powerlines can be impacted by winds this strong, which would cause power outages for homes and businesses in affected areas.

The LA county fire department recommends the “Ready! Set! Go!” system to prepare for the possibility of wildfires and act when one happens.