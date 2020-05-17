No new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County May 17

There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo County Sunday, May 17, according to County Public Health.
This is the fifth time there have been zero new cases in one day, with the last time being April 20. Cases are typically reported at 12:00 p.m. each day.
With no increase in cases from yesterday, San Luis Obispo County has 243 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to County Public Health.
Of the total cases, 39 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 201 patients have recovered and two patients are currently in the hospital. Both of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.
There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.
Total Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in SLO County
County Public Health has now conducted 2,375 tests in which 80 have tested positive. Private laboratories have detected 163 cases, but the number of tests conducted is unknown, according to County Public Health.
There are 23 cases of coronavirus in those zero to 17-years-old, 109 in ages 18 to 49-years-old, 63 in 50 to 64-years-old and 48 in those 65 and older.
There are 150 cases in North County, 51 cases in South County, 30 cases in Central County and 12 cases on the coast.
Coronavirus cases by city
The largest single-day spike the county saw happened over three weeks ago on Friday, April 24 with 14 new cases reported that day.