No new COVID-19 cases in San Luis Obispo County May 17

There were no new confirmed cases of coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo County Sunday, May 17, according to County Public Health.

This is the fifth time there have been zero new cases in one day, with the last time being April 20. Cases are typically reported at 12:00 p.m. each day.

With no increase in cases from yesterday, San Luis Obispo County has 243 confirmed cases of coronavirus, according to County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 39 patients are at home recovering in isolation, 201 patients have recovered and two patients are currently in the hospital. Both of the hospitalized patients remain in intensive care.

There has been one death due to coronavirus in the county.