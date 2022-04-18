Listen: Poly Royal Rodeo Returns

On Saturday, April 9, eight decades of history returned when Cal Poly students, community members and others attended the 80th annual Poly Royal Rodeo. After two years without the rodeo due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many competing were excited for the return of this event.

Bio-resource and agricultural engineering junior Maggie Usher is a member of the Cal Poly Women’s Rodeo team and competed this year.

“The last Cal Poly Royal Rodeo we had was my senior year of high school and I remember coming and watching it,” Usher said. “This is our first year back in action. We have a great facility here to host it. I am so thankful that we are able to be back.”

In addition to competing in goat-tying and breakaway roping, Usher was named last year’s Rodeo Queen. After last weekend’s rodeo though, dairy science sophomore Megan Sharp now holds the title of Poly Royal Rodeo queen.

“Being able to represent the largest college rodeo in the West Coast is just unlike any other experience I have ever had,” Sharp said.

Since 1940, the Poly Royal Rodeo has been a big part of Cal Poly’s campus and San Luis Obispo. It is what attracts students like Sharp.

“I’ve been rodeoing since I was 8 years old. Cal Poly has always been my dream school,” Sharp said.

This year’s rodeo celebrated eighty years of the historical event. More information about the rodeo is available online at cafes-rodeo.calpoly.edu.