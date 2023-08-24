The San Luis Obispo Police Department is asking the community to help them identify a masked individual spotted looking into and loitering in the neighborhoods surrounding Cal Poly.

SLOPD published footage caught on home security cameras of the “prowler” on their Instagram, with a caption detailing the three related incidents reported over the last two weeks

The first sighting occurred on Aug. 5 on the 1700 block of McCollum Street between 4-5 a.m. On Aug. 16, the “prowler” was spotted again on Hathway Avenue around the same time.

The individual entered a household on Fredericks Street and was scared off by a resident, but no physical injuries or property theft occurred, according to the post.

SLOPD asks that anyone with additional video footage or possible identification of the individual contact Detective Alexander at 805-594-8015. Residents are encouraged to call 911 if they see or hear someone on their property.