Rite Aid hosts walk-in COVID-19 and flu vaccine clinic at Cal Poly on Friday

Rite Aid is hosting a vaccine clinic this Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in the main gym lobby of the Recreation Center. Flu shots, COVID-19 vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots will be available for walk-ins only.

COVID-19 vaccines will only be available to Cal Poly employees and their families. Students who need their primary vaccine series should make an appointment at the Cal Poly Health Center or visit one of the clinics in San Luis Obispo County.

Booster shots will be available to students and employees who completed their primary vaccine series at least six months ago or received the Johnson and Johnson vaccine two or more months ago.

The FDA and CDC approved the Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 booster shot for all adults on Oct. 19. People can receive either booster shot once their initial vaccine series is completed, no matter what brand they initially received.

The CDC has also approved receiving flu and COVID-19 vaccines at the same time.

Students should bring a photo ID, insurance card and vaccination card if receiving the COVID-19 booster shot. You can still receive a COVID-19 vaccine without insurance or photo ID, however confirmation of age is required for the booster shot. To expedite the process, the consent form can be completed and printed ahead of time.

According to the CDC, the initial vaccine series may be lessening in its protection against mild and moderate disease over time.

“Vaccination is a crucial part of the effort to combat the spread of COVID-19 on campus and in the broader local, national and global communities,” University Spokesperson Matt Lazier previously told Mustang News.