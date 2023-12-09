The San Luis Obispo community celebrated the first night of Hanukkah on Dec. 7 with the lighting of a public menorah in front of Mission San Luis Obispo de Tolosa and a march through the Farmers’ Market downtown.

Rabbi Micah Hyman of the Beth David congregation lit the first candle.

“We each have a job to light that light towards peace, to shine out the darkness of hate and insecurity and to be safe in our homes, but also in our public square,” he said.

After the menorah was lit, the attendees joined together to sing a few Hanukkah songs like “Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah” and “I Have a Little Dreidel.”

Chocolate coins known as gelt, donut holes, LED candles and plastic dreidels were handed out to those who wanted them. There was also a table set up for kids to make a candy menorah.

In light of the recent increase in antisemitism in the community and the Israel-Hamas war, the JCC Federation of San Luis Obispo – which organizes the event every year – considered not putting it on this year, according to JCC Federation office administrator Janet Hillson.

“People were nervous but I think we had a wonderful crowd tonight and there has been heightened security in the Plaza all evening,” Hillson said.

At 6 p.m., a group gathered to march through the Farmer’s Market, holding up LED candles to show their pride in their faith, to “shine a light on antisemitism” and to show support for Israel. The march was organized by community members, executive director of SLO Hillel Lauren Bandari told Mustang News.

“This is about being proud of who we are,” Hyman said. “You notice that people aren’t shouting. This isn’t anger, this is a moment of justice to say we have a right to believe in the state of Israel and it has a right to exist. And that’s what Hanukkah is really about, the dedication to the survival of the Jewish people.”

As the group marched down Higuera Street, they sang the Israeli national anthem. Several people carried the Israeli flag and a couple others carried the American flag.

Bill Alexander, the president of the board of trustees at Congregation Ohr Tzafon in Atascadero, was one of the people carrying an Israeli flag.

“Various cultures, religions, nations have made a real attempt to destroy the Jews and we just won’t go away,” Alexander said. “Actually, kind of, I’m not sure whether it’s admirable or just plain foolishness on our part, but I’m very proud.”

The community will continue to celebrate Hanukkah with various events and the lighting of the public menorah each night by a different local Jewish organization at 5 p.m. through Dec. 14, according to JCC’s website.