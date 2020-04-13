San Luis Obispo County now has 117 confirmed COVID-19 cases

San Luis Obispo County now has 117 confirmed cases of coronavirus as of Monday, April 13 – up a 7 cases from Saturday, according to the County Public Health.

Of the total cases, 19 patients are at home in isolation, 95 patients have recovered, and two are currently in intensive care in the hospital. There has been one death related to coronavirus in the county.

With 95 recovered patients, 22 people in the county are actively sick.